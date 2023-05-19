World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia bans entry to Barack Obama and 499 other Americans

Russia banned entry to Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, and as many as 499 other American citizens.

Photo: kremlin.ru

The decision came in response to anti-Russian sanctions, the point of which, according to the plan of the Biden administration, is to inflict maximum damage on Russia and cause personal harm to officials and ordinary citizens” of the country.

The permanent stop list, in addition to the former American president, includes ex-officials "like the White House curator for combating "Russian disinformation” Nina Yankovich, as well as those involved in the "persecution of dissidents” after the January 6 Capitol attack.

In May last year, Russia banned entry to 963 Americans, including President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Vice President Kamala Harris, the son of the American leader Hunter Biden, CIA Director William Burns and others.

"It is about time Washington should learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction. The principle of inevitability of punishment will be applied consistently," a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
