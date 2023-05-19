NATO is developing a plan of defence for the first time since the end of the Cold War in the event of a conflict with Russia. Yet, Moscow has no intention to wage a war against the North Atlantic alliance.
There is a possibility for a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO, but such a development depends on the military-political bloc, chair of the department of Eurasian integration and development of the SCO of the Institute of CIS countries Vladimir Yevseyev said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.
Yevseyev admits that a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO is possible should Polish troops enter Ukraine
The export outlined a few scenarios that could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia.
"There are certain discrepancies between the plan of the alliance and the real defensive capabilities. How will several states fight if, for example, there is not a single tank in the Hungarian army?" Yevseyev noted.
The need for the so-called large-scale defensive plan arose due to the reckless behaviour of the NATO leadership, the expert pointed out. The West first provoked the crisis and now it says that Russia could attack NATO.
"NATO calls itself a defensive organisation. In fact, NATO is an organisation that attacks. It prepares only for an attack, not for defence,” Yevseyev concluded.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian forces struck large warehouses with foreign equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters