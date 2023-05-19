World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia-NATO war may start should Poland deploy troops to Ukraine

World

NATO is developing a plan of defence for the first time since the end of the Cold War in the event of a conflict with Russia. Yet, Moscow has no intention to wage a war against the North Atlantic alliance.

Photo: Midjouney: NATO troops go to Russia

There is a possibility for a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO, but such a development depends on the military-political bloc, chair of the department of Eurasian integration and development of the SCO of the Institute of CIS countries Vladimir Yevseyev said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Yevseyev admits that a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO is possible should Polish troops enter Ukraine

The export outlined a few scenarios that could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia.

  1. Firstly, there are foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army. If NATO deploys its troops to Ukraine, Russia will be entitled to resort to the use of nuclear weapons, the expert said.
  2. Secondly, Poland and Lithuania — members of the North Atlantic Alliance — could get involved in the conflict. In this case, Moscow can also use nuclear weapons against the enemy, Yevseyev noted.
  3. The third scenario stipulates for the start of hostilities in Poland. If Warsaw sends its army to Ukraine, the military conflict will expand, move to the West and lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

"There are certain discrepancies between the plan of the alliance and the real defensive capabilities. How will several states fight if, for example, there is not a single tank in the Hungarian army?" Yevseyev noted.

The need for the so-called large-scale defensive plan arose due to the reckless behaviour of the NATO leadership, the expert pointed out. The West first provoked the crisis and now it says that Russia could attack NATO.

"NATO calls itself a defensive organisation. In fact, NATO is an organisation that attacks. It prepares only for an attack, not for defence,” Yevseyev concluded.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
