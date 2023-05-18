World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Politico: USA considers scenario to freeze Ukrainian conflict for decades

World

The US administration considers a scenario to freeze the Ukrainian conflict for years or even decades, Politico wrote.

Politico: USA considers scenario to freeze Ukrainian conflict for decades
Photo: Fotodom.ru

According to the publication, US officials discuss options for a long-term conflict freeze. Such a scenario will include decisions to establish potential borders that Ukraine and the Russian Federation would agree not to cross. This could be the most realistic scenario in a long term perspective given that both sides of the conflict are not inclined to admit defeat.

The frozen conflict in which neither Moscow nor Kiev agree to officially announce the end to hostilities could also be a politically acceptable long-term outcome for the USA and other countries that support the Ukrainian side.

"We are planning for the long term, whether it looks frozen or thawed,” said a U. S. official familiar with the Biden administration's discussions on Ukraine. The official said such planning is a growing focus of the administration, whereas in past months "it was all about the urgent and short-term," Politico said.

G7 to discuss Zelensky's peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested a summit on the conflict in Ukraine to advance his "peace plan," and G7 leaders may discuss his proposal at a meeting in Japan, The Financial Times said citing an unnamed European official.

G7 leaders will discuss Zelenskiy's proposal for a peace summit on Ukraine during a three-day meeting in Hiroshima this week, the newspaper said. The meeting, in which Russia is not supposed to participate, will be held to promote Zelensky's peace plan.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA's Patriot unable to shoot down Kinzhal missiles, but it can survive their attack

The Patriot has a number of major drawbacks. It does not see the targets that fly at an altitude of up to 100 meters, this is a dead zone for the system

USA's feeble Patriot systems survives Russia's Kinzhal missile strike
Russia on downed Kinzhal missiles: We do not launch so many
Shoigu: Russia does not launch so many Kinzhal missiles
Can Biden run America having progressive dementia and 50 years of top experience?
French TV calls Zelensky's visit to Paris part of his circus tour
France refuses to outlaw Russian uranium not to lacquey Moscow Anton Kulikov Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years? Lyuba Lulko Ukrainian War of Aggression Against Russia? Jan Westh
Russia denounces Conventional Armed Forces in Europe to strengthen own security
Erdogan convinces Putin to extend grain deal for 60 days
Ukrainians wants nuclear weapons back
Ukrainians wants nuclear weapons back
Last materials
Politico: USA considers scenario to freeze Ukrainian conflict for decades
Video shows Russian border guards attacking Ukrainian fighters
Russia works to abolish visas with Islamic states
Russian forces strike Ukrainian warehouses with foreign military hardware
Ukrainians want nuclear sword, shield and fire
France refuses to outlaw Russian uranium not to lacquey Moscow
Freight train located with grain derails in Crimea as a result of explosion
Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years?
USA's feeble Patriot systems survives Russia's Kinzhal missile strike
Russia unwillingly agrees to extend infamous grain deal for 60 days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X