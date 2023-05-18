Politico: USA considers scenario to freeze Ukrainian conflict for decades

The US administration considers a scenario to freeze the Ukrainian conflict for years or even decades, Politico wrote.

According to the publication, US officials discuss options for a long-term conflict freeze. Such a scenario will include decisions to establish potential borders that Ukraine and the Russian Federation would agree not to cross. This could be the most realistic scenario in a long term perspective given that both sides of the conflict are not inclined to admit defeat.

The frozen conflict in which neither Moscow nor Kiev agree to officially announce the end to hostilities could also be a politically acceptable long-term outcome for the USA and other countries that support the Ukrainian side.

"We are planning for the long term, whether it looks frozen or thawed,” said a U. S. official familiar with the Biden administration's discussions on Ukraine. The official said such planning is a growing focus of the administration, whereas in past months "it was all about the urgent and short-term," Politico said.

G7 to discuss Zelensky's peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested a summit on the conflict in Ukraine to advance his "peace plan," and G7 leaders may discuss his proposal at a meeting in Japan, The Financial Times said citing an unnamed European official.

G7 leaders will discuss Zelenskiy's proposal for a peace summit on Ukraine during a three-day meeting in Hiroshima this week, the newspaper said. The meeting, in which Russia is not supposed to participate, will be held to promote Zelensky's peace plan.