Russia works to abolish visas with Islamic states

Russia is working to abolish the visa regime with a number of Islamic states, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov said, TASS reports.

Photo: tourprom.ru

Russia intends to completely abandon visas for the benefit of tourism and business.

"The Islamic world takes a special place here — it goes about both Arab and many African states that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the Russia — the Islamic World: KazanForum.

It is worthy of note that Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Tehran offered Moscow to introduce a visa-free regime between the two countries. Russian officials have responded to the offer yet.