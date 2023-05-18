Russia is working to abolish the visa regime with a number of Islamic states, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov said, TASS reports.
Russia intends to completely abandon visas for the benefit of tourism and business.
"The Islamic world takes a special place here — it goes about both Arab and many African states that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the Russia — the Islamic World: KazanForum.
It is worthy of note that Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Tehran offered Moscow to introduce a visa-free regime between the two countries. Russian officials have responded to the offer yet.
