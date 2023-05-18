World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainians want nuclear sword, shield and fire

World

Ukrainian citizens want nuclear weapons back, a study conducted by the Razumkov Centre said. The majority of the Ukrainian population support the idea of Ukraine being a nuclear power.

Ukrainians want nuclear sword, shield and fire
Photo: ChatGPT Nuclear explosion in a Ukrainian city

Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli said that despite the fact that the government clearly did not plan to implement such an idea, there is a demand for such a decision in the Ukrainian society.

  • Nearly 48 percent of respondents said that they would like Ukraine to be protected with a nuclear shield;
  • Fifrty-two percent believe that tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) will deter Russia;
  • Almost 49 percent believe that TNW will deter other neighboring countries from possible hostile steps.

Tellingly, as much as 44.6 percent of respondents said that they had no concerns about a possibility for Ukrainian allies to turn their back on Kyiv.

Approximately a quarter of the polled were "against" the idea of nuclear Ukraine, and 30.4 percent found it difficult to answer the question because they could not choose between nuclear "fire, sword and shield" and the risk of losing support from the West. The idea of victory in the confrontation with Russia is still alive in the minds of the Ukrainian society.

According to the publication, people thus vote so out of desperation and fatigue against the backdrop of hostilities.

The Ukrainians believe that as long as NATO does not want to make Ukraine its member, nor does it give any real security guarantees, the move to deploy nuclear weapons in the country would be the most reasonable one. At the same time, there is a risk to lose the support of the West.

It is worthy of note that a petition demanding nuclear weapons for Ukraine has appeared on the website of the Ukrainian president.

An earlier petition on Zelensky's website contained a requirement not to use British depleted uranium munitions. The petition was posted shortly before the Russian strike on the warehouse in Khmilnyk that reportedly led to an increase in background radiation levels in the city and even in Poland.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA's Patriot unable to shoot down Kinzhal missiles, but it can survive their attack

The Patriot has a number of major drawbacks. It does not see the targets that fly at an altitude of up to 100 meters, this is a dead zone for the system

USA's feeble Patriot systems survives Russia's Kinzhal missile strike
Russia on downed Kinzhal missiles: We do not launch so many
Shoigu: Russia does not launch so many Kinzhal missiles
Can Biden run America having progressive dementia and 50 years of top experience?
French TV calls Zelensky's visit to Paris part of his circus tour
France refuses to outlaw Russian uranium not to lacquey Moscow Anton Kulikov Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years? Lyuba Lulko Ukrainian War of Aggression Against Russia? Jan Westh
Russia denounces Conventional Armed Forces in Europe to strengthen own security
Erdogan convinces Putin to extend grain deal for 60 days
UN predicts Russian economy will start growing again in 2024
UN predicts Russian economy will start growing again in 2024
Last materials
France refuses to outlaw Russian uranium not to lacquey Moscow
Freight train located with grain derails in Crimea as a result of explosion
Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years?
USA's feeble Patriot systems survives Russia's Kinzhal missile strike
Russia unwillingly agrees to extend infamous grain deal for 60 days
UN: Russian economy to start growing again in 2024
Ukrainian Ambassador demands apology for 'circus tour' remarks from French TV
Russia pulls out from CFE Treaty to place arms wherever sees fit
Russia on downed Kinzhal missiles: We do not launch so many
Politico: US budget has $6 billion left for Kyiv, but only before autumn
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X