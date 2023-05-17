World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Ambassador demands apology for 'circus tour' remarks from French TV

Ukrainian Ambassador to Paris Vadim Omelchenko demanded a French TV channel should apologise for a joke about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. French TV presenters said that Zelensky's visit to Paris was part of a "circus tour".

Photo: MK.ru

"What cynicism and tactlessness, not inherent in the friendly French people! (…) I demand an apology to my president and the people of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian ambassador said.

An RTL TV presenter said during a televised programme that the President of Ukraine visited the Elysee Palace "with his tent circus." Then the announcement of the "Zelensky circus tour in Europe” was shown.

Omelchenko believes that the TV channel demonstrated a lack of empathy and responsibility.

On May 15, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia. Zelensky arrived in Paris on May 14.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
X