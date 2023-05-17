Russia on downed Kinzhal missiles: We do not launch so many

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu commented on the recent marks that a number of Ukrainian officials made about the interception of Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Photo: Military and Commercial Technologies

"I have said that before and I will say it again. We did not launch as many Kinzhals as they allegedly shoot down by making those statements every time," Shoigu said.

The number of "Ukrainian intercepts" is three times as much as the number of actual launches. In addition, the Ukrainian side "mistakes missiles all the time". "That's why they miss," Sergei Shoigu said.

The command of the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that during the attack on Kyiv on May 16 at night, they allegedly managed to shoot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Defence noted that the flight speed of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile exceeds the performance of anti-aircraft missile systems that Kyiv received from the West.