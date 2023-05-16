World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Politico: US budget has $6 billion left for Kyiv, but only before autumn

World

In December, US Congress approved the allocation of $48 billion to support Ukraine, but most of the money has already been spent.

Photo: Pravda Komsomolskaya/Russian Look

It is practically unrealistic to pass such an amount through the upper house again, financial analysts say.

Many US congressmen intend to continue supporting the Ukrainian authorities, but in the current realities, the task seems impossible.

"But this isn't the same Congress that approved the last big batch of money, nor is it the same set of circumstances," Politico wrote.

The approved budget only holds as much as six billion dollars, but this money is going to end by mid-summer.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
