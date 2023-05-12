World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: USA laughingly pushes the world to WWIII

By supplying weapons to Ukraine and encouraging terror in Russia's border regions, the United States and Europe, are walking on the path to World War Three, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Midjouney: Turism before WWIII

The West has unleashed a major hybrid war against Russia, Medvedev said.

"American and European patrons continue supplying lethal weapons of all kinds to our enemies, they encourage terror in Russian border regions, commit acts of sabotage and political assassinations,” Medvedev said at the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Thus, they are "in fact taking it all to Third World War that will have no winners," Medvedev said.

Former Governor of Tokyo, Yoichi Masuzoe, also spoke about the risk of the Third World War. The world war may start because of the actions of US President Joe Biden, Masuzoe believes.

Washington wants to force Russia to surrender completely similarly to how the States forced Japan after the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the former governor of the Japanese capital believes. The West continues pouring more and more weapons into Ukraine, but US officials "laughingly encourage Kyiv to fight to the point when Ukraine gets all territories back."

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
