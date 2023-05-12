World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

EU intelligence report reveals data on Ukrainian losses in the conflict with Russia

World

EU intelligence announced that since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost as many as 13,000 people in killed and 35,000 in wounded, Euractiv website said with reference to the internal memorandum of the European Union.

EU intelligence report reveals data on Ukrainian losses in the conflict with Russia
Photo: Telegram

The document used data provided from Kyiv. The report was also based on media announcements and intelligence leaks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky earlier refused to reveal the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He only said that all the losses were accounted for.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western weapons get destroyed before they reach Ukraine front line

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroy most of the weapons that the West supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before they get delivered to the front line

Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut
Scorched debris of NATO weapons in Bakhmut captured on video
PMC Wagner stays in Bakhmut
Foreign leaders try to make Ukraine start negotiating on Russia's terms
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
The fate of European croissants depends on the outcome of Ukrainian crisis
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Last materials
New case filed following Orenburg carousel accident
The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin
Ukraine goes on offensive, Russia repels all attacks
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question
Putin clears up situation with PMC Wagner
Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction
Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X