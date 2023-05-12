EU intelligence report reveals data on Ukrainian losses in the conflict with Russia

EU intelligence announced that since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost as many as 13,000 people in killed and 35,000 in wounded, Euractiv website said with reference to the internal memorandum of the European Union.

Photo: Telegram

The document used data provided from Kyiv. The report was also based on media announcements and intelligence leaks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky earlier refused to reveal the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He only said that all the losses were accounted for.