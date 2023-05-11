USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose

Polish newspaper Myśl Polska believes that Poland will be left alone face to face with Russia should Ukraine lose the conflict.

Photo: w-dog.ru

The Ukrainian conflict may develop into a conflict similar to the Sino-American one. The United States will leave Poland alone face to face with Russia, columnist Andrzej Szlezak wrote in the article.

"From what is happening, it is clear that Ukraine is not winning on the battlefield, and it seems that chances for it to win have been getting slimmer and slimmer," Szlezak wrote.

Washington is using the Ukrainian crisis to weaken Russia as much as possible in military, economic and political terms. However, China will not let the Americans bring Russia to such a state, the Polish observer believes.