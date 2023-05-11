World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose

World

Polish newspaper Myśl Polska believes that Poland will be left alone face to face with Russia should Ukraine lose the conflict.

USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
Photo: w-dog.ru

The Ukrainian conflict may develop into a conflict similar to the Sino-American one. The United States will leave Poland alone face to face with Russia, columnist Andrzej Szlezak wrote in the article.

"From what is happening, it is clear that Ukraine is not winning on the battlefield, and it seems that chances for it to win have been getting slimmer and slimmer," Szlezak wrote.

Washington is using the Ukrainian crisis to weaken Russia as much as possible in military, economic and political terms. However, China will not let the Americans bring Russia to such a state, the Polish observer believes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may have been killed

On May 10, it was reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny may have been killed

Commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces may have been killed in Russian air strike
Ukraine tried to attack Moscow three times on Victory Day
Ukraine attempted to launch three UJ-22 Airborne drones targeting Moscow on Victory Day
Warsaw wants to rename Kaliningrad. Moscow will rename Poland too
Syria's return to Arab League marks major victory for Moscow
Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja Russia throws the West on the mat and achieves great victory in Syria Lyuba Lulko Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov
So could a Patriot intercept a Kinzhal?
Russia prepared to denounced Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty
General Sergei Surovikin cooperates with PMC Wagner
General Sergei Surovikin cooperates with PMC Wagner
Last materials
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction
Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia
Zelensky delays Ukraine's counteroffensive
UK supplies Storm Shadow long range missiles to Ukraine
Russia throws the West on the mat and achieves great victory in Syria
Experts doubt whether US Patriot system capable of intercepting Kinzhal missiles
Commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces may have been killed in Russian air strike
General Sergei Surovikin said to be interlink between PMC Wagner and Defence Ministry
Moscow responds to Poland's decision to rename Kaliningrad
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X