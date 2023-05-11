World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia

World

Various countries are trying to make Kyiv sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said during a live TV broadcast.

Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia
Photo: unz.com

According to him, the situation is being "aggravated" to make Ukraine start negotiations on Russia's terms as soon as possible.

"A major campaign has been launched at this point. There are many offers coming from different countries," Danilov said.

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decides to negotiate with Russia, then it could be done only on Kyiv's terms, he said.

"No one is going to give up on national interests, no matter how hard foreign representatives might try," Danilov added.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
