Zelensky delays Ukraine's counteroffensive

World

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have to postpone the counter-offensive as the Ukrainian troops need more time to prepare for it. For the time being, the Ukrainian military are waiting for Western weapons to arrive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC.

Photo: https://mosregtoday.ru

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian brigades trained in NATO countries are ready for the offensive, but the army still needs armoured vehicles that the country is getting batch after batch.

Zelensky is confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could still move forward and succeed.

"But we will lose a lot of people. I think this is unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a little more time," he said.

Zelensky did not specify when exactly the Ukrainian counteroffensive was going to start.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
