News

Moscow responds to Poland's decision to rename Kaliningrad

World

If Warsaw decided to rename Kaliningrad to Krulewiec, then Russia could refer to Poland as the Kingdom of Poland or the Duchy of Warsaw, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media.

Moscow responds to Poland's decision to rename Kaliningrad
Photo: tripterator.ru

"Well, then there's no Krakow for them. Krakau only instead. No Gdansk — only Danzig. No Szczecin — only Stettin. No Poznan — Posin only. No Wroclaw — only Breslau," Medvedev wrote.

On May 10, it was reported that the Commission for the Standardisation of Geographical Names outside Poland recommended that Poland should stop using the toponym of Kaliningrad to designate the Russian city. Each country is entitled to use traditional names that make up its cultural heritage, the commission said.

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to Warsaw's initiative. According to Peskov, "such actions are not even Russophobic — they are close to instanity."

Representatives for the Kaliningrad authorities called the initiative to rename the city an insinuation.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
