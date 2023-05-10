Ukraine attempted to launch three UJ-22 Airborne drones targeting Moscow on Victory Day

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine tried to attack Moscow three times on Victory Day

On May 9, when all of Russia was celebrating Victory Day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack Moscow with at least three UJ-22 Airborne drones, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to the authors of the post, one of the drones was shot down about 175 kilometres from Moscow over the village of Przemysl in the Kaluga region. The second Ukrainian drone was landed on the territory of the Bitsevsky forest near the Moscow Ring Road, and the third one — in Moscow's Lomonosovsky district.

No one was hurt, no damage was reported either. The drones did not explode.

According to the channel, the drones were launched from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, located about 600 kilometres from Moscow. The maximum flight range of UJ-22 Airborne drones reaches 800 kilometres.

