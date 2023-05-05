World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Asia Times: Zelensky escapes from Ukraine before Kremlin drones attacks

Journalist Stephen Bryen believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had prepared an escape plan before the drone attack on the Kremlin.

Photo: Telegram

In an article for The Asia Times, the columnist said that the Ukrainian leader deliberately left the country amid the drone attack on the Kremlin.

"The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement in a drone attack on the Kremlin aimed at Putin. Conveniently, Zelensky is in Finland on a state visit. Wisely, or maybe prudently, he has postponed his return to Ukraine. One presumes he doesn't want to be around when bombs fall on his underground bunker," the author of the article wrote.

Bryen believes that Zelensky's decision provided him an opportunity to escape in case of failure.

Two drones attacked the Kremlin on May 3 at night. The Russian military and special services put the UAVs out of action. The Kremlin regarded the incident as a terrorist act, as well as an attempt on Putin's life. The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed the Ukrainian side for the incident and promised to take retaliatory measures. Zelensky denied Kyiv's involvement in the attack.

