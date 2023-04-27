World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin responds to Putin assassination reports in Western media

The Kremlin is not familiar with reports about the Ukrainian special services trying to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"There are many of such tabloid speculations. This is not a reason to get acquainted with all of them,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

German publication Bild published an article in which it was said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was planning to conduct a drone attack to assassinate the President of Russia on Sunday, April 23. The drone was supposed to head to the newly built industrial park four days before Putin's arrival.

