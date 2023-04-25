'Desperate old man' Biden forgets his age and does it again

Joseph Biden is 80 years old. He is the oldest American serving as President. He earlier said that his final decision on participation in the elections would depend on his health and discussions with his family.

US President Joe Biden officially announced his bid for re-election in 2024. He said that he would like to finish the work that he started when the nation's economy and democracy were in danger against the backdrop of the deadly pandemic.

In a three-minute video announcing his decision, the US president said that he spent his years in office fighting for democracy and freedom. According to him, "MAGA extremists" throughout the country threaten these freedoms as they use Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," Biden said.

Incumbent US Vice President Kamala Harris also said that she would be running with Biden.

Biden is the 46th President of the United States, the oldest in this position.

Last November, Biden said that the final decision to participate in the election would depend on the state of his health and discussions with his family.

The US presidential election will take place in 2024. Traditionally, the election is held in November, and the inauguration of the elected head of state takes place in January of the following year.

Donald Trump announced his intention to run for the Republican Party. The ex-president started his election campaign in January.

Lawyer Robert Kennedy (US President John F. Kennedy's nephew), ex-Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also announced their campaigns.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet officially announced his decision to run, is believed to be Trump's main potential rival, Bloomberg wrote. However, an NBC poll showed that the majority of Americans would not want to see Trump and Biden as presidential candidates again. Yet, both Trump and Biden remain the leaders among the supporters of their parties.

Ex-President Donald Trump said that Biden's re-election may trigger WWIII. Biden is a man who does not understand what he is doing, Trump once said.

Desperate old man

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Joe Biden's announcement to run for president in 2024. In a post on Telegram, Medvedev called Biden "a desperate old man."

“The American military should make a fake suitcase with fake nuclear codes in case he wins in order to avoid irreparable consequences,” Medvedev said.

Needless to say that with Biden as president after 2024, the relations between Washington and Moscow are not going to change to the better.