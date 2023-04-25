World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
USA should stop making attempts to undermine Russia's security

World

Vladimir Yermakov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the current crisis in relations between Moscow and Washington.

USA should stop making attempts to undermine Russia's security

In an interview with TASS, Yermakov spoke about the growing risk of a direct military clash between Russia and the United States. The fate of the new START treaty could become a foregone conclusion, he noted.

"However, in the worst-case scenario, that is, if Washington brings the situation to a military confrontation between the world's two largest nuclear powers, one will rather have to worry about the fate of the whole world, rather than the fate of the START," the diplomat warned.

The US should take steps to de-escalate the situation and stop following the "hostile line of undermining Russia's security," Yermakov said.

In his opinion, there is no other way to change the current negative trend.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
