It is better to divide Ukraine quietly rather than start WWIII - Medvedev

World

It is better to conduct a "quiet division” of Ukraine between Poland and other countries than to start a world war or make Ukraine a NATO member, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said during Knowledge Marathon.

According to Medvedev, Poland, Hungary and Romania have long dreamed of taking over Ukraine's western regions. Polish leaders discuss the creation of a confederation with Kyiv, Medvedev noted.

The countries that want to obtain Ukrainian territories want to implement their plans as soon as possible, while Russia and the West have not reached agreements in principle.

Many Ukrainians do not want to return to Poland because they remember how they were treated there, Medvedev said.

Western countries will not be able to dictate their will to humanity today as they did half a century ago, Medvedev said. He also predicted the decline of the Western economic development model.

It is worthy of note that Vladimir Matveev, representative for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said that Western countries had written off the Kyiv regime and proceeded to the practical division of Ukraine.

