No one authorised the West to speak on behalf of all mankind

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Kyiv could not represent residents of the Donbass after the 2014 coup.

"Obviously, the Nazi Kiev regime cannot in any way be considered as a regime to represent residents of the territories who refused to accept the results of the bloody coup in February 2014 and against whom the putschists unleashed a war for that,” the minister said.

Lavrov drew a comparison between Donbass residents and Kosovo Serbs, whom current Kosovo authorities can not represent. According to Lavrov, the European Union promised autonomy to the Serbs similarly to how Berlin and Paris promised a special status to the Donbass.

The Western minority should respect other members of the world community, Sergei Lavrov also said speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

"I want to address all the journalists who are now covering the meeting. Your colleagues from the Russian media were not allowed here, as the US Embassy in Moscow mockingly announced its readiness to issue them passports with visas at the time when our plane took off,” Lavrov said.

The US Embassy in Moscow announced that visas for Russian journalists were ready after the plane of the Russian delegation took off.

No one authorised the West to speak on behalf of all mankind, Lavrov said. 

Lavrov also said that the activities of the OSCE and the UN were a threat to USA's global ambitions.

"As then US Secretary of State Jim Baker told [President] George W. Bush: "The main threat to NATO is the OSCE,” Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in New York on Monday, April 24. For the next two days, he will chair the meetings of the UN Security Council. Most of the Russian delegation received US visas to participate in the events, while some members were denied permits.

