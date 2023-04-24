World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine allegedly agreed not to strike Moscow on February 24

World

The Ukrainian authorities had to postpone attacks on Russia on instructions from the United States, The Washington Post said citing secret Pentagon documents that leaked on the Internet.

According to the publication, Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, was planning to strike Russia on February 24. Attacks were in particular planned for Moscow and the sea port of Novorossiysk.

The intentions of the Ukrainian authorities raised concerns in the United States. In February 22, two days before the planned attacks, the US Central Intelligence Agency released a secret report saying that Kyiv agreed to postpone attacks on Russia at Washington's request.

It is worthy of note that the leaked documents did not specify who exactly issued such instructions to the Ukrainian side and why its representatives agreed to comply with them.

"May. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the country's military intelligence directorate, the HUR, instructed one of his officers "to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February … with everything the HUR had,” according to a classified report from the U. S. National Security Agency from February 13.

The same day, the US State Department urged American citizens to leave Russia immediately.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
