German Defence Minister: Ukraine may conduct operations in Russia

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on ZDF TV channel that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could conduct operations on Russia's territory if they do not harm civilians.

"It is absolutely normal that in such military clashes, the attacked side advances into enemy territory in order, for example, to cut off supply lines,” Boris Pistorius said.

Such operations are permissible unless they target cities and civilians, the German minister noted.

Earlier, Pistorius said that Kyiv would fall if the West stopped supplying its weapons to Ukraine.