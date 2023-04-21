World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

German Defence Minister: Ukraine may conduct operations in Russia

World

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on ZDF TV channel that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could conduct operations on Russia's territory if they do not harm civilians.

German Defence Minister: Ukraine may conduct operations in Russia

"It is absolutely normal that in such military clashes, the attacked side advances into enemy territory in order, for example, to cut off supply lines,” Boris Pistorius said.

Such operations are permissible unless they target cities and civilians, the German minister noted.

Earlier, Pistorius said that Kyiv would fall if the West stopped supplying its weapons to Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
USA plans to launch 5,000 Tomahawk missiles on Russia to incapacitate decision-making centres

According to publications in US media, Washington intends to strike Russia with thousands of Tomahawk missiles.

Washington plans to strike Russia with 5,000 Tomahawk missiles
Sohu: Lavrov conquers Brazil as soon as he gets off the plane
Russia's Lavrov stuns Washington in Brazil
Russian Defence Ministry reports on Bakhmut fighting
Mysterious flash of light illuminates the sky above Kyiv at night
Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine Babu Ranganathan Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine: The USA is to blame
Commander of Russian Pacific Fleet resigns and goes on vacation
Last materials
German Defence Minister: Ukraine may conduct operations in Russia
Fried potatoes will be golden and crispy, not mushy: 3 main secrets
Stoltenberg says NATO ready to welcome Ukraine. Moscow responds
Su-34 fighter jet accidentally drops bomb on Belgorod at night
145 million years: That is the age of the flower recently discovered
Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose?
Trash cans with holes: Hotel life hack for your home
Expensive air fresheners are worthless. There is cheap remedy
Sohu: Lavrov conquers Brazil as soon as he gets off the plane
What things are unnecessary in the bathroom?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X