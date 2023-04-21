Stoltenberg says NATO ready to welcome Ukraine. Moscow responds

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement about the readiness of the alliance to accept Ukraine could only confirm the need for the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“All this once again proves that the president made the right decision to start the military operation in defence of Russia's interests,” Peskov said. NATO continues its line to take over Ukraine and draw it into the alliance, he said noting that the alliance was thus demonstrating its “aggressive nature.”

Prior to the meeting at Ramstein airbase in Germany, Stoltenberg said that all NATO allies agreed to Ukraine's entry into the alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on April 20. Following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Stoltenberg promised to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieve full interoperability with NATO military units. Ukraine belongs to the Euro-Atlantic family, he said adding that the country would become a member of the alliance in due time.