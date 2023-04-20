Sohu: Lavrov conquers Brazil as soon as he gets off the plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov literally captivated the world community with his arrival in Brazil, an article published on Chinese website Sohu said.

"Lavrov arrived in the Brazilian capital on April 17. From the moment he got off the plane, all attention was riveted on the Russian diplomat. The first thing that caught everyone's attention was the way he looked,” Sohu noted.

Lavrov was wearing casual clothes — jeans, sneakers and a dark jacket. His looks produced a great impression on those around him. The Russian minister was exuding confidence and charm.

The article in the Chinese publication reads as if Sergey Lavrov's visit to Brazil was more than just successful. In their opinion, it is Washington's extremely nervous reaction that made many think so.

In particular, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that Brazil, in its official position on the Ukrainian crisis, was allegedly replicating Russian propaganda.

It is worth noting that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said earlier that Western countries did not support the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but immediately sided with Kyiv for the conflict with Russia.

According to him, the United States and the European Union should not have allowed such a development. They should have made every effort to arrange negotiations for peace.

It appears that US officials like John Kirby are concerned about Lula's rhetoric. They do not hesitate to make frankly undiplomatic statements that do not at all indicate respect for Brazil as a sovereign state.