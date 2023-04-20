World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Washington plans to strike Russia with 5,000 Tomahawk missiles

World

According to publications in US media, Washington intends to strike Russia with thousands of Tomahawk missiles, Tsargrad publication reports.

Washington plans to strike Russia with 5,000 Tomahawk missiles

The New York Times published an article claiming that NATO was developing the concept of an instant strike on the territory of Russia. The United States plans to launch as many as 5,000 Tomahawk missiles on targets inside Russia to overload Russian air defences and make all interceptions fail.

Washington plans to use medium-range cruise missiles such as Tomahawks for the strike. The United States thus intends to decapitate the "enemy state" as the missiles will destroy Russia's decision-making centers.

A number of Russian experts, including Vladimir Kozin, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, expressed their doubts about the reliability of such reports.

The goal of such reports is to mislead and intimidate the Russian administration, Kozin said. The US may also be expecting a response from Russia to condemn the Russian leadership yet again. The New York Times often refers to anonymous sources, the expert noted. As long as there are no sources, then one shall consider this as disinformation.

"In response, I would publish something similar in a Russian newspaper so that they scratch their heads overseas," Vladimir Kozin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian troops retreat from strategically important defence hub in Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the strategically important defense hub between Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) and Seversk

Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR
Member of 2014 Odessa massacre annihilated in Bakhmut
PMC Wagner annihilate Ukrainian militant, who took part in 2014 Odessa massacre
Russian forces have enough power for surprise attack on Ukrainian troops
Ukraine runs out of rockets for Buk and S-300 systems
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut
Last materials
White socks will dazzle: just try this method
Flash of light in night sky above Kyiv: UFO, NASA satellite or IRIS-T?
Russian Pacific Fleet to have new commander
The fridge may emit a pleasant scent: what homemakers should do
Two proven methods to remove yellow stains from a toilet, as recommended by experienced homemakers
Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors
Car headlights will shine like new with this simple tool
How to clean car interior without professional services
Ways to use banana peel in everyday life
Threat of oncology: sports activities with wireless headphones discredited
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X