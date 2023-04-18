World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow unaware of Macron's plans for Russia-Ukraine peace talks

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to approach China with a plan that could facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg said with reference to sources familiar with such plans of the French president.

Macron allegedly tasked his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonn to develop a framework program with China's top diplomat Wang Yi that could serve as the basis for future talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Macron's strategy assumes that the talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place as early as this summer, if everything goes according to plan.

On April 16, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also said that the international community should create conditions for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume.

Moscow has not received any proposals from Paris yet regarding a peace plan for the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The Kremlin has no knowledge about such an initiative, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"It was reported that during a visit to China, the French side voiced some aspects [of the plan], but they have not announced those aspects anywhere," Peskov said.

