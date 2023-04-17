World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

French journalists in Zaporizhzhia work on anti-Russian provocation

World

French journalists arrived in Ukraine-controlled town of Gulyaipole in (Zaporizhzhia) Zaporozhye region. It is believed that the journalists will take part in the making of a provocative report about Russian military personnel, Alexander Gordeev, a Defense Ministry representative said.

French journalists in Zaporizhzhia work on anti-Russian provocation

“A group of French journalists arrived in the area of ​​the settlement of Gulyaipole, in order to make, with a high degree of probability, provocative videos about the Vostok group of Russian forces striking civilian infrastructure and places of residence," Gordeev said.

Alexander Gordeev also serves as the head of the press center of the Vostok group of Russian forces. The Vostok group operates in Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions of hostilities. 

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that the Vostok group struck artillery and aviation blows to defeat enemy units in the area of the Donetsk settlements of Vuhledar and Novoselka.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chinese Defence Minister speaks about new era of relations with Russia

The strong relationship that binds Russia and China surpasses Cold War-era military and political alliances, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Chinese Defence Minister: Russia-China relations enter new era
Russia and Ukraine hold large Easter exchange of prisoners of war
Russia and Ukraine hold large Easter exchange of POWs
Biggest Secret of the Trump Trial Revealed Guy Somerset Autism: Out of the shadows, onto the world stage Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Today’s Word: Stop…You are going the wrong way. Stop! You are going to kill someone! Montresor Montresor
Last materials
French journalists in Zaporizhzhia work on anti-Russian provocation
Russia and Ukraine hold large Easter exchange of prisoners of war
Chinese Defence Minister: Russia-China relations enter new era
Biggest Secret of the Trump Trial Revealed
International Criminal Court Case: Putin Child-Napping vs. Democratic Child-Transsexuals
Autism: Out of the shadows, onto the world stage
Afghanistan, basic rights and cultural imperialism
Today’s Word: Stop…You are going the wrong way. Stop! You are going to kill someone!
Vladlen Tatarsky's killer Daria Trepova suspected of working for Ukraine
Yemen War…What the Hell!?!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X