French journalists in Zaporizhzhia work on anti-Russian provocation

French journalists arrived in Ukraine-controlled town of Gulyaipole in (Zaporizhzhia) Zaporozhye region. It is believed that the journalists will take part in the making of a provocative report about Russian military personnel, Alexander Gordeev, a Defense Ministry representative said.

“A group of French journalists arrived in the area of ​​the settlement of Gulyaipole, in order to make, with a high degree of probability, provocative videos about the Vostok group of Russian forces striking civilian infrastructure and places of residence," Gordeev said.

Alexander Gordeev also serves as the head of the press center of the Vostok group of Russian forces. The Vostok group operates in Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions of hostilities.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that the Vostok group struck artillery and aviation blows to defeat enemy units in the area of the Donetsk settlements of Vuhledar and Novoselka.