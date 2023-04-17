Russia and Ukraine hold large Easter exchange of POWs

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia and Ukraine hold large Easter exchange of prisoners of war

As many as 130 people returned to Ukraine during the large Easter exchange of prisoners with Russia, Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of the Ukrainian president said on April 16, RBC reports.

According to him, there were Ukrainian sailors, border guards, representatives of the National Guard and other military men among the released POWs. In particular, sergeants and privates captured during the fighting in Soledar, Bakhmut, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions were also among those subject to exchange.

It is worthy of note that the Russian side has not made an official announcement about the Easter exchange of prisoners.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the last exchange of prisoners with Ukraine on April 10, when 106 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian captivity.

