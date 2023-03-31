Ukraine responds to Lukashenko's truce proposal

The proposal that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made about the need to declare a truce in Ukraine and ban the movement of military equipment and weapons is unacceptable, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine wrote on social media.

According to Podolyak, any ceasefire would mean that Russia has a right to remain on Ukrainian territories.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. Ukraine has the right to move troops and equipment across its territory as it sees fit. Bizarre "peacekeepers" look ridiculous," Podolyak said.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on March 31 that the crisis in Ukraine should be stopped by establishing a truce through negotiations.

Speaking before the parliament on March 31, Lukashenko said that one should declare a truce without the right for both sides to move equipment, regroup troops and redeploy weapons.

Lukashenko believes that negotiations should be started immediately, before the conflict escalates. The Russian military-industrial complex is working at full capacity, he said.

"This Russian cart, if it rolls by inertia, you will regret the day when you were born. At the same time, if the West supplies its weapons to Ukraine — there's no Soviet weapons left there — if they train the military, it will be an armada as well," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The West, in particular the United States and its allies, have unleashed a full-scale war to the last Ukrainian, he added. It is only negotiations that can stop the regional conflict from evolving into a global one, the president of Belarus believes.

"There is a third world war with nuclear fires looming on the horizon," Alexander Lukashenko said.

According to him, the hot conflicts that the world has seen during the last decades occurred because of the desire of Western representatives to subjugate the whole world. The armed conflict in Ukraine will not stop "until the overseas master gives the go-ahead to that," the Belarusian president said.

The West had planted "ideological bombs" in all the former republics of the USSR, and now they start detonating. Whole nations had found themselves under external control as they were carried away by the ideas of a new order and a perfect society. Due to the influence of soft cultural power, as people fight with themselves, foreign corporations get hold of lands and resources of those countries, the president added.

Crimea became part of Russia against the backdrop of Ukraine's desire to join NATO, Lukashenko added. Kyiv offered NATO to place military bases on the territory of the country. Moscow was forced to make Crimea part of Russia in light of a very high threat to its security, the President of Belarus stressed out. He also recalled that Crimea reunited with Russia in a peaceful process, when not a single gun was fired.