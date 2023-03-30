Xi Jinping readies China for large-scale war

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Chinese people must be fully prepared for a possible large-scale war, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the annual meeting of the Parliament, Foreign Affairs said.

Magazine observers paid attention to the content of four of Xi's speeches that he delivered during a number of meetings lately. In those speeches Xi Jinping stated that he was "preparing China for war." He also said that he was urging PLA generals "not to be afraid to fight and make difficult decisions."

"In the face of wars that may be forced upon us, we must speak to our enemies in a language they understand and use victory to win peace and respect. In the new era, the PLA insists on the use of military force to end hostilities,” Xi Jinping wrote in an essay that was published ahead of the March meetings of the Chinese Parliament.

In December 2022, Xi Jinping ordered to open new military commissariats and recruitment stations throughout China for the benefit of the PLA, so that Beijing could get its reserve forces involved within the shortest period of time possible and institutionalize a system for replenishing combat units in case of war.

It is worthy of note that Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said that the PLA was ready to cooperate with the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen peace and security. The Chinese and the Russian armies plan to strengthen strategic coordination and regularly conduct joint exercises, as well as air and sea patrols, he added.