Kremlin: It is up to Xi Jinping to decide whether to go to Ukraine or not

World

Moscow can not advise the Chinese leadership which partners it is advisable for Beijing to negotiate with, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to come to Kyiv. 

“We are aware of China's balanced position, and we highly appreciate it. We believe that it is up to the leader of China himself to decide the expediency of certain contacts. We are not entitled to give any guidance here,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

On March 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to arrange a meeting between Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“We are ready to see him here. I want to talk to him,” Zelensky said.

On March 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that the department had no information about Zelensky's invitation for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine.

“As for the Ukrainian issue, China maintains contacts with all interested parties, including Ukraine. Regarding your question [about inviting Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine], I have no information that we could provide,” she said.

