Russia's unique weapons can destroy any enemy, including USA – Patrushev

Patrushev: Russia has unique weapons to destroy any enemy

Russia has a unique weapon that can destroy any enemy, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage, but it has modern unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in the event of a threat to its existence," said Patrushev.

The Americans mistakenly believe that Russia will not be able to strike back in the event of a direct confrontation between Washington and Moscow should the USA strike a preventive blow on Russia, he said. According to Patrushev, this is a short-sighted, dangerous and silly belief.