Defence ministry explains danger of depleted uranium shells

Depleted uranium shells are dangerous not just because of the explosions that they produce. It is radioactive dust that poses the biggest danger to living beings after it gets into their bodies, Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces told reporters on March 24.

"A strike with the use of depleted uranium munitions creates a hot cloud of fine aerosol of uranium-238 and its oxides in the air. Those exposed to that dust may later develop serious pathologies afterwards,” the official said.

Alpha radiation emitting small particles of uranium may lead to the development of malignant tumours in the respiratory tract, lungs, as well as in the esophagus. In addition, uranium dust may accumulate in kidneys, liver and bone tissue and thus trigger changes in internal organs.