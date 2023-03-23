Dmitry Medvedev: Nuclear apocalypse threat has grown

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that a nuclear apocalypse was approaching because of the supplies of Western arms to Kyiv.

"Every day of deliveries of foreign weapons to Ukraine ultimately brings this nuclear apocalypse closer," Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media outlets.

The threat of a nuclear conflict in the world has not passed — it has increased instead, he added.

"Now seriously. Has the threat of a nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed, it has grown," he said.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev said that Western countries were in no hurry to enter into a military confrontation with Russia. They are waging a hybrid war against Russia by sending foreign mercenaries to the front and by training Ukrainian military men at their army bases.

Medvedev also stated that Russia could use any types of weapons, including nuclear ones, for its defence. He referred to Putin's remarks who said that Russia could not be defeated on the battlefield.

Medvedev also said that the West had miscalculated by refusing to provide security guarantees to Moscow. Western countries did not believe that Russia would dare to retaliate, and the current consequences are therefore much more complicated than they could be if the relevant document had been signed.