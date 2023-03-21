USA admits Russia and China become closer

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby acknowledged that Russia and China have become closer lately.

Speaking about Russia and China, Kirby noted that the two countries have become closer. However, their relations are "marriage of convenience, not affection," he said.

Kirby also admitted that Russia and China want to shake up the international order.

"They are chafing against this international rules-based order that the United States and so many of our allies and partners have built up, since the end of World War II. They'd like to rewrite the rules of the game globally," Kirby said.

Beijing is challenging Washington's leadership in the world, while Chinese President Xi Jinping sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a potential ally in these efforts."

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin took place on March 20 in the Kremlin and lasted for 4.5 hours.

The Chinese President is visiting Russia on March 20-22.

Putin and Xi hold very serious conversation

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Xi and Putin had a "very serious conversation" during the first day of the talks.

According to Peskov, the leaders touched upon the topic of the Chinese plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.