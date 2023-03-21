World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Xi Jinping: China to play constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis

World

China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

Xi Jinping: China to play constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis

"The voice of peace and reason prevails [as far as the Ukrainian crisis was concerned], most states are standing against adding more fuel to the fire," Xi Jinping said adding that historically conflicts would always be resolved through dialogue. "The more difficulties and contradictions, the more important it is to leave space for peace," the Chinese president said.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled a plan for a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 paragraphs and highlights the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Column of NATO armoured vehicles destroyed in Ukraine – Video

The Russian forces destroyed a column of NATO armoured vehicles that had been delivered to the Ukrainian army.

Russian forces destroy column of NATO armoured vehicles in Ukraine
Russia opens criminal case against ICC prosecutor and judges
Russia opens criminal case against ICC prosecutor and judges
Volkswagen's Russian assets arrested
Polish ambassador makes silly remarks about war with Russia, embassy has to intervene
Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis! Guy Somerset Russia and USA fight over the crashed MQ-9 Reaper Alexander Shtorm Wars make Russia walk into the same trap over and over again Andrey Mihayloff
Video shows interior of luxury hotel suite where Xi Jinping stays in Moscow
Xi Jinping say China will defend international law with Russia
Putin to explain everything about Ukraine to Xi Jinping in Moscow
Putin to explain everything about Ukraine to Xi Jinping in Moscow
Last materials
Russian forces destroy column of NATO armoured vehicles in Ukraine
Xi Jinping stays at seven-room suite and has personal chef in Moscow
Polish ambassador makes silly war statement, embassy quickly back-pedals
Russia opens criminal case against ICC prosecutor and judges
Xi Jinping: China and Russia ready to defend international law
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to discuss Ukrainian crisis and Chinese peace plan
Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Moscow
Kremlin shows no concerns about ICC's decision to arrest Putin
Court orders arrest of Volkswagen's Russian assets
Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X