Xi Jinping: China to play constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis

China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

"The voice of peace and reason prevails [as far as the Ukrainian crisis was concerned], most states are standing against adding more fuel to the fire," Xi Jinping said adding that historically conflicts would always be resolved through dialogue. "The more difficulties and contradictions, the more important it is to leave space for peace," the Chinese president said.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled a plan for a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 paragraphs and highlights the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.