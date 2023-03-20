Xi Jinping stays at seven-room suite and has personal chef in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is staying at the five-star Soluxe Hotel in the northeast of Moscow.

According to news.ru, Xi Jinping is staying at the hotel at Huaming Park the Chinese business center. The Chinese President is taking a seven-room 373 square-meter suite. The suite has a Turkish hammam and a jacuzzi, there are many books in Russian and Chinese languages on the book shelves.

A month ago, the hotel booked a chef from China to cook for high-ranking guests.

The informal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping took place in the Kremlin on March 20. After the tête-à-tête talks, the presidents continue their conversation over dinner.

Xi Jinping says Putin will win 2024 election

During the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping set out his confidence that the people of Russia would support Putin if he ran for president in 2024. With Putin at the helm, Russia has achieved considerable progress and prosperity, Xi said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later commented on Xi's statement and said that the Chinese leader did not mean to announce Putin's participation in the 2024 election.

Xi Jinping did not claim that Putin would run for another term, Peskov said adding that he could only support Xi's confidence in the support that Putin enjoys in Russia among the population.