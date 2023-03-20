World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia opens criminal case against ICC prosecutor and judges

World

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aytala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez for issuing a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service of the department said.

Russia opens criminal case against ICC prosecutor and judges

The criminal prosecution is obviously illegal as there are no grounds for criminal liability in the case, representatives for the Russian Investigative Committee said. The decision of the ICC to arrest the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation is illegal as well, the report says.

Heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from jurisdiction of foreign states. This provision is enshrined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, the department said.

The prosecutor and the judges of the ICC brought a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility, prepared to attack a representative of a foreign state that enjoys international protection in order to complicate international relations. Such actions of the International Criminal Court constitute elements of offence, the Russian Investigative Committee noted.

On March 17, the ICC issued warrants for the "arrest" of Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. The decision was made against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine. The Kremlin noted they paid no mind to such statements.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Volkswagen's Russian assets arrested

The Arbitration Court of the Nizhny Novgorod region arrested all assets of German automaker Volkswagen in Russia

Court orders arrest of Volkswagen's Russian assets
Kremlin shows no concerns about ICC's decision to arrest Putin
Putin can only care less about ICC's decision of his arrest - Kremlin
Xi Jinping say China will defend international law with Russia
Xi Jinping lands in Moscow
Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis! Guy Somerset Russia and USA fight over the crashed MQ-9 Reaper Alexander Shtorm Wars make Russia walk into the same trap over and over again Andrey Mihayloff
Putin to explain everything about Ukraine to Xi Jinping in Moscow
Putin to explain everything about Ukraine to Xi Jinping in Moscow
Last materials
Xi Jinping: China and Russia ready to defend international law
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to discuss Ukrainian crisis and Chinese peace plan
Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Moscow
Kremlin shows no concerns about ICC's decision to arrest Putin
Court orders arrest of Volkswagen's Russian assets
Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis!
Sea of Azov to be enclosed in automobile ring road completely
Typhoon-VDV armoured vehicle shown in attack operation in Ukraine
Russia's new anti-drone complex ready for delivery
Russia to resume construction of combat icebreakers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X