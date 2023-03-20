Xi Jinping say China will defend international law with Russia

Xi Jinping: China and Russia ready to defend international law

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow. According to the Chinese president, he expect to discuss "international issues" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and "outline a plan for the development of strategic cooperation," TASS reports.

Xi Jinping also said that he was ready to defend international law together with Russia.

"In the world that is far from being calm, China is ready to resolutely defend the UN-centric international system together with Russia, to stand guard over the world order based on international law and fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” the Chinese president said.

Xi Jinping's visit to Russia will last for three days — from March 20 to 22. As a result of the talks, Putin and Xi are to sign "a number of important bilateral documents," the Kremlin said earlier.