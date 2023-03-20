Putin to explain everything about Ukraine to Xi Jinping in Moscow

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to discuss Ukrainian crisis and Chinese peace plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the Chinese peace plan for its regulation, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA novosti reports. 

“Of course, President Putin will provide exhaustive enquiries so that President Xi Jinping could get a firsthand view of the current situation from the Russian side,” Peskov said.

Dmitry Peskov did not name other topics that Putin and Xi would discuss during their talks in Moscow.

