Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Moscow

World

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, RIA Novosti reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Moscow

Xi Jinping's airplane landed in Moscow at 12:59 local time.

The airplane with the Chinese delegation on board landed in Russia an hour earlier.

The Chinese president earlier said that the purpose of his visit to Russia was to "strengthen friendship, cooperation and peace."

The Chinese President also noted that at meetings with Putin, they "set the tone for the sustainable development of bilateral relations."

Following the results of the talks, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to sign "a number of important bilateral documents," the Kremlin earlier said.

Xi Jinping will spend three days in Russia — from March 20 to 22.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
