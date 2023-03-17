World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The decision of Poland and Slovakia to supply their MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine is a way to dispose of old military hardware, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. According to him, this will not affect the outcome of the special operation.

"These countries are thus trying to dispose of old unnecessary equipment,” Peskov said, Interfax reports.

This is also another example to show how Western countries "increase the level of their direct involvement in the conflict."

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Slovakia approved the delivery of Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. "Slovakia will send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine,” Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

Poland will deliver over four fully operable MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reports. Poland received the airplanes from the GDR in the early 1990s, Duda said.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
X