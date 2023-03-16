Syrian President Assad says Syria recognises Russia's new regions and borders

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Bashar Assad: Syria recognises new Russian borders

Syria has recognised Russia's new borders that include the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

"Of course. I say that these are Russian territories, and even if there were no war, these are historically Russian territories,” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Assad recalled that Syria recognised those regions even before they joined Russia. Damascus will not hesitate in its "clear and at the same time resolute" position based on historical facts.

"They were delivered to Ukraine, perhaps about 100 years ago, I think during the times of (Vladimir) Lenin. There are Russian citizens living there, and facts on the ground indicate that this is Russian land," Assad concluded.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Moscow on the evening of Tuesday, March 14. Assad had negotiations with Putin in the Kremlin that lasted for three hours. The Kremlin noted that the presidents would discuss bilateral relations, the settlement of the conflict in Syria, as well as the situation in the Arab Republic as a whole.

The Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions — became part of Russia on September 30, 2022. The referenda to return those territories under the jurisdiction of Moscow were held in the regions on September 23-27.

