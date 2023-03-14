Kremlin: Negotiations with Ukraine impossible

Negotiations with Ukraine are impossible unless Kyiv accepts the new realities and the current situation, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

The Ukrainian authorities know all of Moscow's demands, Peskov said adding that Kyiv was aware of both the current situation and the new realities as well.

"Without taking this set of issues into account, a transition to a peaceful course is impossible,” Peskov added.

On March 7, Peskov also said that there were no prerequisites at the moment for the situation in Ukraine to move towards peace. In this regard, Russia will continue the special operation to achieve its goals, he added.

The last face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in late March 2022 in Istanbul. As a result of the meeting, it was said that Moscow received a confirmation of Ukraine's intentions to abandon the course towards NATO membership. Several other rounds of negotiations were the held online before they stopped completely.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with the Russian leadership.