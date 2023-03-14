World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia extends grain deal with Ukraine, Turkey and UN

World

Alexander Grushko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia said that Moscow extended the grain deal to create a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, TASS reports.



The process to lift restrictions on agricultural exports from Russia, which was envisaged by the second part of the agreement, was underway, albeit slowly, the official said.

"We will persistently strive to ensure that all the promises that were made to Russia [on the lifting of sanctions] (…) are fulfilled,” Grushko said.

The agreement was signed on July 22, 2022 between representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN. The Joint Coordinating Centre (JCC) in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships. The deal also included the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian fertilisers. Moscow believes that this part of the deal is not being implemented.

