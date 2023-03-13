If Ukraine renames Russia to Moskovy, Russia will rename Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council commented on the proposal from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to rename Russia to Muscovy.
The President of Ukraine instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to "thoroughly study" the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. In February, a petition to rename Russia to Muscovy, which was published on Zelensky's website, gained the required number of signatures (25,000) for its subsequent consideration.
"The Supreme Kyiv Nazi instructed to elaborate on the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. Well, what can I say … Who do we answer? Not Hohlandia, of course, and certainly not Malorossiya (Little Russia — ed.). Only Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exact!” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
Russian MP Alexei Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called Zelensky's proposal stupidity that was not going to change anything at all. In turn, Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Zelensky's proposal came as another confirmation of attempts to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia.
The idea to rename Russia to Muscovy is ridiculous, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when responding to the question about Ukraine's initiative, RIA Novosti reports.
According to Peskov, one can take such ideas with a smile.
“There were a lot of jokes about this, I don’t think that any new jokes need to be made here (...) I think that we can take it with a smile. The Russian Federation, no matter how anyone may want to call it, will remain a great power, a great country, and it will remain Russia,” said Dmitry Peskov.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council commented on the proposal from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to rename Russia to Muscovy