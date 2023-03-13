Medvedev suggests new German name to Ukraine in response to Zelensky's petition

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council commented on the proposal from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to rename Russia to Muscovy.

The President of Ukraine instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to "thoroughly study" the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. In February, a petition to rename Russia to Muscovy, which was published on Zelensky's website, gained the required number of signatures (25,000) for its subsequent consideration.

"The Supreme Kyiv Nazi instructed to elaborate on the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. Well, what can I say … Who do we answer? Not Hohlandia, of course, and certainly not Malorossiya (Little Russia — ed.). Only Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exact!” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian MP Alexei Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called Zelensky's proposal stupidity that was not going to change anything at all. In turn, Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Zelensky's proposal came as another confirmation of attempts to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia.

Kremlin: Russia will always remain Great Russia

The idea to rename Russia to Muscovy is ridiculous, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when responding to the question about Ukraine's initiative, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Peskov, one can take such ideas with a smile.