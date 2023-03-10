World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nikkei Asia: China predicts Russia-Ukraine conflict to end in summer of 2023

China's peace proposal to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is based on the assumption of China's belief in Russia's victory. According to the Japanese edition of Nikkei Asia, Beijing believes that Moscow will win the conflict in a few months.

"The peace plan is prosaic, but it gave the impression that China was suddenly playing an active role." Japanese observers noted.

Earlier, analysts of China's AMS Academy prepared a report according to which the hostilities in Ukraine would end in the summer of 2023 with Russia's victory.

Experts believe that both Russian and Ukrainian economies will be exhausted by the prolonged conflict and will not be able to continue the conflict.

"It just so happens that the $45 billion aid package that the US passed in December last year is going to expire this summer. Having studied the forecast, Beijing has prepared the peace proposal," Japanese journalists concluded.

