There are trickles of sober approach to Ukraine's future relations with Russia

Despite the propaganda of hatred and the brainwashing of the Ukrainian population, trickles of sober approach to future relations with Russia remain, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on calls in Kyiv for dialogue with Moscow.

"Honestly speaking, it is premature to think so. However, despite all the propaganda flows filled with hatred for Russia, despite all the propaganda duping of the Ukrainian population, trickles of sober thinking and approach to the future of our bilateral relations still remain in the country. They [relations -ed.] are inevitable, because we are neighbours. This is obvious, we've said that before,” Peskov said when asked what the Kremlin thought of such calls in Kyiv and whether they could be "a path to ending the conflict.”

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov earlier said that an increasing number of Ukrainians, including those living in the western regions of the country, were in favour of peace talks with Russia. Danilov referred to such a development as a dangerous trend.