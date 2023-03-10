Hungary needs to revise relations with Russian Prime Minister Orban says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted that Budapest will have to revise its relationship with Moscow after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Orban, Hungary may revise contacts with Russia in the field of foreign and economic policies against the backdrop of changes in geopolitical realities, Bloomberg reports.

Orban also pointed to the need to restore Russian-European relations after the end of the conflict, however, "this is far from reality," he noted.

"That is why Hungary needs to think carefully what kind of relationship we can establish and maintain with Russia in the field of foreign policy and economy in the next 10-15 years,” Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister added that Budapest was interested in maintaining ties with Moscow due to the country's "energy dependence."

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban earlier said he did not believe in the imminent restoration of economic ties between the European Union and Russia. European countries are restructuring power, he said.